Decision on ‘Beachy Stout' bail application again pushed back

The wait for Portland businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald to find out if he will be granted bail has been further extended.

This after the Home Circuit Court was today informed that the prosecution has obtained new evidence which it wishes to place before the court.

McDonald, who is in custody in connection to the murder of his two wives, appeared in court today via Zoom before Justice Vinette Graham Allen.

The matter was postponed until May 13.

In the meantime, McDonald's co-accused, Oscar Barnes, has, however, been offered $500,000 bail.

He was ordered to surrender his travel documents and report to the Buff Bay Police Station daily.

He was also ordered to reside in Windsor Castle and is not to be seen in Sherwood Forest in Portland.

Barnes and McDonald are charged in connection with the murder of the businessman's second wife, Tonia, which took place on July 20, 2020.

Tonia's partially burnt body was found with the throat slashed beside her burnt car along the Sherwood Forest main road in Portland.

Another man, Denvalyn Minott, said to be the contract killer, was also arrested and charged and pleaded guilty in the Home Circuit Court last September and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Minott, in a witness statement, claimed that he was offered $3 million by McDonald told to kill his wife.

In the first murder, a cold case, 67-year-old Beachy Stout is charged in connection with the killing of Merlene McDonald, who was shot dead outside her home in Boundbrook, Portland in May 2009.

It is alleged that he had paid a police detective to kill his wife after their marriage crumbled and she left the matrimonial home.

McDonald is being represented by attorneys-at-law Bert Samuels and Matthew Hyatt while Barnes is represented by Ernest Davis.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.