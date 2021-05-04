Drought affecting some Hanover, Westmoreland communities

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that there is a 35 percent decline in production at the Logwood Treatment Plant in Hanover due to drought conditions affecting the facility.

As a result, customers in sections of Hanover and Westmoreland, who are served by this facility, are likely to experience disruptions in their water supply.

Areas likely to be affected include:

In Hanover - Orange Bay, Green Island, Winchester, Cauldwell, Flamstead, New Town, Pedro and surrounding areas.

In Westmoreland - Negril, Sheffield, Whitehall, West End, Nomperiel and Norman Manley Boulevard.

The NWC says it regrets any inconvenience caused and craves the patience and understanding of its customers.

