McKenzie warns of tighter enforcement after party boat capsizes in Negril

Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie has warned that the enforcement of the Disaster Risk Management Act will be intensified as persons continue to attempt to find new ways to host and attend events in breach of the law.

The declaration came after a party boat capsized in Negril last weekend.

READ: Capsized party boat was not licensed

“While we are relieved that there were no injuries or deaths reported, the fact is that all entertainment events are prohibited by order. I have noted that the Westmoreland police are investigating the matter, and the fact is that all who organised this event, including the owners and managers of the vessel, and those who attended it are liable for prosecution,” said McKenzie in a statement.

He noted that earlier this year, all Cays were closed to entertainment events, as persons tried to find creative ways to host illegal parties.

“It is clear that there are people who are determined to devise any means possible to do what they know is illegal and stage entertainment events,” the local government minister charged.

McKenzie stated that the Ministry, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, and the police are even more determined to interrupt these activities and prosecute those who promote their own interest over that of public health and safety.

“I cannot ask too often for our citizens and visitors to obey the law. I also wish to remind the public that now that the Disaster Risk Management Act has been amended, these offences attract specific fines, as well as a maximum fine of $1 million and a maximum of one year in prison on conviction in the courts. The police are also no longer required to warn offenders before prosecuting them.

“I, therefore, urge everyone to do the right thing, obey the law and safeguard your health and your life, as we manage COVID-19.”

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.