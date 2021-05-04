Police host successful recruitment drive in St James

Western Bureau:

Last Thursday’s Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) recruitment drive in St James was an overwhelming success as approximately 265 applicants turned out for what was the second such exercise in the police Area One division, which comprises St James, Hanover, Westmoreland, and Trelawny.

The exercise, which was conducted under the guidance of Woman Sergeant Melrose Dixon, who heads the Area One Training and Recruitment Office, which is based in Trelawny, and her team, comprising Corporal Devon McPherson and Woman Constable Brenda-Lee Depass, was declared a success as only 55 of the 265 applicants did not meet the requirements to be accepted into the JCF.

“With a view to maintaining the COVID-19 protocols, five different sets of examinations were conducted on the day, and the whole executing of the day’s exercise went well, 106 males and 104 females being successful to move on to the next level,” Dixon told The Gleaner.

STRONG PRESENCE

With the recruitment drive taking place in St James, Dixon pointed out that Superintendent Vernon Ellis, the officer in charge of that parish, made his presence felt during the day as he played an integral part during the day’s activities.

“We in Area One are trying our very best. We are pushing it. We are working assiduously to put in our 500 recruits by year-end,” said Dixon, who added that as part of the training and recruitment drive, career forums are being held to expose young people to the career path available in the JCF and the requirements to take up those opportunities.

With Hanover staging the first JCF recruitment drive in February and St James joining the fray with their exercise in April, Dixon said Westmoreland would be next. Their recruitment will be on May 20 at the Torrington Wesleyan Holiness Church Hall in Savanna-la-Mar.

“The fourth recruitment drive will be on June 17 in the parish of Trelawny at a venue to be decided,” said Dixon, while outlining that because the training and recruiting office is based in Trelawny, persons from that parish can attend the Falmouth Police Headquarters any Tuesday in the month at 8:00 a.m. as entrance examinations are held there for prospective recruits.

Diana Brown, who says she grew up wanting to become a police officer, says she plans to be among the applicants when the drive reaches her parish as she is convinced that based on her qualifications, aptitude, and attitude, she is tailor-made to become a police officer.

“I easily meet the academic qualification, the weight, and the height, and I am really excited about serving my country as a police officer,” said Brown. “I believe that more qualified young persons of unquestionable integrity need to join the JCF if we want it to be a force for good, which is what every citizen should expect of their police.”