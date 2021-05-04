St Ann pastor pleads guilty to COVID breaches, fined $300,000

Christene McLean, pastor of the City of Refuge Endtime Prophetic Ministries Church in St Ann, was today fined a total of $300,000 for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) .

McLean pleaded guilty to two counts and was fined $150,000 for each offence.

She also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was fined $1,500.

Two co-accused, Phillipa Gordon and Winston McKoy, who are believed to be senior members of the church, also pleaded guilty to two charges under the DRMA act and were each fined a total of $300,000, by parish judge Vaughn Facey.

All three were given two months to pay the fines, failing which they will have to spend six months in prison.

They were arrested on March 3 after the police visited the church and saw more than 50 congregants in attendance, which was in breach of the DRMA act, which at the time stipulated that no more than 10 persons should attend church.

