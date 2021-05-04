Taxi operator killed, others injured in Clarendon crash

A taxi operator has been killed and several other people injured in a three-vehicle crash on the Chapelton Main Road in Clarendon.

A Clarendon College Toyota Coaster bus is among the vehicles involved in the crash.

A taxi operator has been killed and several other people including students injured in a three-vehicle crash on the Chapelton Main Road in Clarendon. A Clarendon College bus is among the vehicles involved in the crash. The students were travelling in the bus. More details soon. pic.twitter.com/G9Us2irgkt — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) May 4, 2021

Several students who were travelling in the bus have been injured but not seriously.

District Officer for the Clarendon Fire Department Stanley Bailey said rescue workers had to use the jaws of life to remove the driver of the Clarendon College Coaster bus.

The driver has been rushed to the May Pen Hospital.

