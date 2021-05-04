Tufton thanks Digicel for US$1m vaccine support

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has thanked Denis O’Brien, Digicel Foundation patron, for that organisation’s donation of US$1 million to the National Health Fund (NHF) for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines for the people of Jamaica.

At a meeting with O’Brien and other representatives of Digicel on April 27 at the ministry, Tufton noted that so far, some seven per cent of eligible Jamaicans had been vaccinated. He noted that seniors, frontline workers in the healthcare, security and transport sectors had been given priority, and that the hospitality sector is also a priority.

“We are grateful for the continued support and partnership with Digicel, which has been a long-standing corporate citizen,” said Tufton. “This pandemic has further strengthened and shown the commitment of our private partners.”

NHF Chairman Howard Mitchell noted that the NHF was actively pursuing the purchase of additional vaccines and that the Digicel contribution will assist greatly in their negotiations.

Commenting on the donation, O’Brien, said: “Vaccines are the most fundamental component in the fight against COVID-19 and in helping people to get back to living their lives free of restrictions. We are proud to do our part to assist the Government’s efforts in encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, and look forward to the day when everyone can come back together with family and friends.”