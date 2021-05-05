107 new COVID-19 cases, one additional fatality

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded one more COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 794.

The deceased is a 94-year-old woman from St Elizabeth.

Three more cases have been recorded as coincidental deaths, increasing the tally to 120.

And two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 133.

Meanwhile, there were 107 new cases with ages ranging from one to 93 years, pushing the total to 46,194 with 23,278 being active.

Of the new infections, 51 are women, 54 are men and two cases are under investigation.

St Catherine accounts for most of the cases with 30, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 23 and then St Thomas with 11.

The country's positivity rate stands at 13.2%.

In the meantime, there were 133 more recoveries, increasing the total to 21,779.

Some 220 persons are in hospital with 12 being moderately ill and 25 critically ill.

Six persons are in government quarantine, while 24,780 are at home.

