Gunman disarmed in St Andrew, weapon seized

The police are reporting that a Taurus semi-automatic pistol and a magazine were handed over to the Constant Spring Police following an incident along Whitehall Terrace in St Andrew today.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 12:30 p.m., the complainant was standing along the roadway when a grey motor car drove up.

A man reportedly exited from the vehicle and attacked the complainant with a firearm.

A tussle ensued during which the complainant managed to disarm the gunman, who fled the scene.

The police were called and the complainant, who was injured in the incident, was assisted to hospital and the firearm seized.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.