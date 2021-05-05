Man charged for allegedly buggering five-year-old boy

The 20-year-old man held by the police in relation to a case of buggery has been charged.

He has been charged by the St Ann police with buggery and grievous sexual assault.

He is to appear in court on Friday.

The accused was arrested following a report of buggery involving a five-year-old boy.

Reports are that the boy's mother was bathing him on Sunday when he complained about feeling pain in his anus.

Upon making checks, his mother saw what appeared to be bruises in the area and made a report to the Ocho Rios police.

The man was subsequently picked up by the police.

