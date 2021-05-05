MOE appeals to students needing transportation for face-to-face classes to come forward

Students preparing for external examinations are being asked to make contact with the Ministry of Education as the Government prepares to introduce a special transportation initiative for the impending resumption of face-to-face classes come May 10.

Education Minister, Fayval Williams, said a special tab will go live on the Ministry's website [click here] starting tomorrow which will be used to collect the information.

Information that will be required includes the student's address and the name of their school.

Williams says this information will be used to assist in coordinating transportation.

“Students should be in contact with their schools as well. We just want to know where our students are and so it would help us to better plan for the transportation,” she said.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that students who will be sitting exit and external examinations are to return to in-person teaching.

READ: Kids gear up for external exams

These include students who will be sitting the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), City & Guilds, and the National Vocational Qualification.

Williams said that while the Ministry is accustomed to coordinating transportation for many rural students under the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), this will be extended to students islandwide.

“Given that we are in this danger ground point in the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to ensure that our students go to school and from school to home safety, and so we would be coordinating with the JUTC [Jamaica Urban Transit Company] in the Corporate Area to see how best we can utilise their system. We are going to try to start school later so students don't have to be co-mingled with the general population as they move about,” she stated during today's post-Cabinet press briefing.

Williams said that the ministry has already started to coordinate with transport providers to see how best assistance can be given to the students.

- Nadine Wilson-Harris

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.