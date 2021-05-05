Property tax payment deadline extended to June 30

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says the deadline to pay property taxes has been extended to June 30.

This means that property owners now have until the extended date to make their payments before penalties may be applied for the 2021/22 fiscal year.

The TAJ noted that based on the Property Tax Collection Act, property taxes become due on April 1 and persons have until April 30 to make the payment before penalties may be applied.

However, the TAJ says following discussions with the Ministry of Local Government, it has been agreed to give an extension.

Property owners are being encouraged to utilise one of several convenient alternate options to pay their taxes.

Payment may be made online via the TAJ tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, where payments can be made using a credit card or other banking card with credit card features such as a Visa debit card or a pre-paid MasterCard.

Additionally, National Commercial Bank clients are able to use that online banking platform to pay their property taxes by adding the TAJ as a payee.

The TAJ mobile app is also available and is accessible to users of Android devices via the Google Play Store platform at this time.

