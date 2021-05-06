The anchor holds: 25 women of faith connect for conference

AMID THE raging pandemic, rising reports of domestic violence, rape, brutal murders and global uncertainties, 25 powerful professional women of faith will stand together in the staging of a mega international conference come July 24 and 25 to address pressing global and national issues from a Christian viewpoint.

Kencot Christian Fellowship (KCF), with its key focus on families, has invited the women, who are faith and career leaders, to posit their ideas under the theme ‘The Anchor Holds’. The presenters are being drawn from Jamaica, the wider Caribbean region, Africa and North America.

As the coronavirus threatens a third wave, women who continue to bear the brunt of familial duties are faced with the added responsibilities of work and children learning from home, and in many cases, job loss and/or income reduction. Added to these challenges are an apparent increase in cases of domestic violence, rape and abuse. Women speaking to women has always been a powerful tool to address issues at the personal and familial levels.

Woman Arise – The Anchor Holds is a follow-on to the first staging ‘Woman Arise … Reset’ which was held two years ago. It is a virtual event which will be accessible on all major social media platforms and on the gospel television station MTM TV (Mercy and Truth Ministries Television) on FLOW Channel 601 & 671, Digicel Channel 19 and Logic One Limited Channel 745. MTM TV broadcasts in 24 Caribbean countries, including Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Bahamas, Antigua, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines. It is also on air in parts of the African continent.

Among the twenty-five presenters are Senior Pastor of Family Church on the Rock Montego Bay Dr K. Joye Keane; founder and chairperson for the African Women For Jesus Bishop Matilda Tarr from Liberia; former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education and former principal of Shortwood Teachers’ College Elaine Foster-Allen; Director of Family, Women, Children & Adolescents Ministries at Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists Dr Lorraine Vernal; Pastor & Communicator Cheryl Neufville-Crooks; Director of Counselling and Co-Founder of Choose Life International Faith Thomas; founder of Deborah NOW Ministries Evangelist Susan Gordon-Kinnane; head of Christ Jesus Ministries No More Shame Evangelist Deborah Francis; Jamaica Coordinator for Feast of Esther and MTM TV devotion and talk show host Diane Hanson; US-based Marketing Consultant and Minister of the Gospel Rev Marie Berbick; Minister Denise Adams; medical doctor and head of KCF Deliverance Ministry Dr Yvonne Munroe-Whitmore, President KCF Women’s Fellowship & Mortgage Specialist Cassandra Francis; minister & author Crystal Daye; Stephanie Clarke of Barbados; Rev Tracey Gill of Trinidad.

The conference, which is being convened by KCF Media Ministry chair Jenni Campbell, is a timely opportunity for Christian women to outline and give active voice to the Word of God on some of the troubling issues of the day. It also provides a public forum for women to connect and share in the feast of information, faith and hope in the face of the ongoing challenges.