Businessman charged with son’s murder denied bail

The St Andrew businessman charged with the murder of his son was this morning denied bail when he appeared in the Gun Court section of the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Delton Knight, 64, was recently arrested and charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the shooting death of his 38-year-old son, Ruel.

It is understood that the accused was denied bail for his own safety, among other reasons.

He is to return to court on May 13.

The police had reported that about 9:45 a.m. on April 12, Knight, who is a licensed firearm holder, had a dispute with his son at their place of business in Papine, St Andrew.

During the dispute, Knight reportedly pulled his weapon and shot Ruel in the chest.

He then left the scene while the injured man was rushed to hospital where he later died.

The accused is being represented by attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie, QC and Pierre Rogers.

- Tanesha Mundle

