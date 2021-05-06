Corporate Hands | Chinese community donates to Mustard Seed

On April 28, members of the Chinese community in Jamaica donated toiletries and other items to the Mustard Seed Communities at their Mahoe Drive head offices. Representing the Chinese community (from left) are: Julie Zhou, Jessica Wu, Lijian Zhang, president of Chinese community in Jamaica, Kent Cai and Boxun Liang. At second right is Darcy Tulloch-Williams, executive director of Mustard Seed Communities, who received the gifts. The Chinese community donated five cases of children’s masks, 240 face shields, 30 fans, 28 cases of sanitizer, 270 AC blankets, 10 boxes of safety goggles, 30 boxes of toilet paper, valued at $1.9 million.