Winsome Wilkins, chief executive officer, United Way of Jamaica (UWJ); Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, state minister in the Ministry of Health & Wellness; Jerome Smalling, president of Jamaica Bankers Association, and Chorvelle Johnson-Cunningham, chair, UWJ, following the presentation of a cheque for $4.5 million for the purchase of four high-flow nasal devices and accessories used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in critical need of oxygen.