Corporate Hands | JP St Mary’s encourages essential workers to eat healthy

A representative from the Annotto Bay Fire Station shows off her freshly picked JP St Mary’s pineapple alongside JP St Mary’s Assistant Depot Manager Simone Saunderson during a recent handover of care packages filled with the vitamin C-rich fruit to the Fire Brigade last Friday. The donation by JP St Mary’s is part of an overall initiative to encourage essential workers to eat healthy foods to boost their immune systems.
Corporal Bennett (left) of the Richmond Farm Correctional Centre accepts the nutrient-filled JP St Mary’s pineapples from Oneil Williams on behalf of the staff at the Correctional Centre last Friday. The donation by JP St Mary’s is part of an overall initiative to encourage front-line workers to eat healthy foods to boost their immune systems.