Sherika Williamson (centre), customer service manager, hands over a contribution from Lumber Depot to Hope Zoo towards defraying operating expenses. Receiving on behalf of the zoo is Valerie Juggan-Brown, a director. Major Noel Dawes, managing director, Lumber Depot, is at right. The zoo’s finances have been affected by the revenue reduction from entry fees and other income-earning streams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.