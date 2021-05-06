Earth Today | US EPA gives Samsung’s sustainability thumbs up

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS has received two awards of distinction for its ongoing sustainability efforts, courtesy of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The EPA has recognised Samsung’s innovative sustainable practices each year since the Sustainable Materials Management (SMM) Programme’s inception in 2014. The latest recognition include a Gold Tier Award – the EPA’s highest award in recycling – for Samsung’s leadership in the responsible recycling of electronic waste (e-waste); and a Champion Award in the Programme Category for the Galaxy S10 eco-packaging.

The EPA annually recognises the top performers within its SMM Programme. SMM Electronics Challenge participants are rethinking product life cycles, committing to innovative and responsible electronics management, and reducing environmental impacts. The 2020 SMM Electronics Challenge Award winners were recognised at a virtual award ceremony.

“Samsung is humbled by the EPA’s recognition of our long-term commitment to the proper collection and recycling of e-waste in the United States and the sustainable design innovations that we continue to drive in product packaging,” said Mark Newton, head of corporate sustainability for Samsung Electronics America.

“We will continue to make investments to further our environmental stewardship practices and reduce our impact on climate change as we strive towards a greener and better tomorrow,” he added.

“The Electronics Challenge award winners are corporate role models creating new products that show environmental improvement can go hand in hand with other technological advances. EPA encourages others to follow their lead by implementing similar innovative approaches,” noted EPA administrator, Michael S. Regan.

Samsung is one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturers and, according to a news release,“fully embraces the responsibility that comes with our market position to effect change on a large scale to protect the environment”.

“The EPA SMM Gold Tier Award acknowledges our excellence in e-waste collection throughout the US. Samsung annually collects and recycles approximately 100 million pounds of e-waste. Since 2008, we’ve recycled over a billion pounds of electronics, diverting them from US landfills and recovering reusable material,” the release said further.

The EPA SMM Champion Award in the Programme Category recognises Samsung’s innovative Galaxy S10 packaging strategies for its use of material in a more environmentally responsible way.

“The smartphone’s plastic-free box and interior packaging have been redesigned to reduce its environmental footprint and consume fewer resources. For example, the packaging includes an all-in-one pulp mould for the device and its components to minimise waste. Other adjustments include replacing plastic ties with paper materials. These design change have contributed to making the Galaxy S10’s packaging 32g lighter than that of its predecessors – a 16% packaging weight reduction,” the release said further.