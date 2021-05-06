Four additional COVID-19 deaths, 144 new cases

Jamaica has recorded four more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 793.

Those who have died are an 84-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew, a 63-year-old female from Manchester, a 95-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew, and a 95-year-old male from Clarendon whose death was previously under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 144 new cases with ages ranging from one day to 95 years, pushing the total to 46,338 with being 23,305 active.

Of the new cases, 79 are women and 65 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew as well as St James recorded the most new infections with 21 each, followed by St Catherine with 17 and then Manchester with 14.

A total of 1,123 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 18.7%.

In the meantime, there were 114 more recoveries, increasing the total to 21,893.

Some 227 persons are in hospital with 12 being moderately ill and 21 critically ill.

Five persons are in government quarantine, while 24,132 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.