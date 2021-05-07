Kids pile on the love ahead of Mother’s Day

Stacyann Calvert’s nightly devotion and reading with her nine-year-old daughter may seem routine, but Jada Forrest believes that daily dedication is evidence she’s a “royal mommy”.

Jada’s tribute won her the top prize on Thursday in a pre-Mother’s Day competition saluting women of God at Waltham Park New Testament Church of God.

As Jada delivered the beautifully written piece, her mother could not help but smile.

The two were identically dressed in black jerseys and white skirts, an outfit picked by Calvert.

“She always wants to twin with me and she has entered a lot of competitions with me,” the mother said.

Jada has no plans to gift her mom on the special day but promised that she would be on her best behaviour.

“I enjoy reading the Bible with her, praying and being there when she’s crying. She cries a lot to God,” Jada told The Gleaner, adding that ‘kind’ and ‘loving’ are the two attributes she loves most about her mother.

Nathaniel Morgan, an eight-year-old, said that his mother, Latesha Roberts-Morgan, means a lot to him.

“She is in the centre of my heart and the woman of the house. She sometimes plays with me, tucks me in, and reads me bedtime stories. Bedtime stories always put me to sleep right after they end, and I like the long ones,” he said.

On Mother’s Day, the only child will be helping his mother to cook dinner, even though he is yet to think about the menu.

Jazmynne Walters described her mother as a royal woman of God because she thinks about others before herself and prays without ceasing.

“I enjoy cooking with her. When I do dancing and she critiques me, she gives me her honest opinion, and I like singing with her,” Jazmynne said, adding that she is blessed to be her child.

The 12-year-old also relishes every opportunity to go on vacation with her mom, Tamieka Walters, as it is always the perfect occasion to teach her to swim.

“She is not the best swimmer,” she quipped.

On Sunday, she plans to shower her mother with love, gift cards, and a brunch featuring some of her favourite foods, like cheesecake.

The participants in the competition vied for a tablet, a $5,000 supermarket voucher, and $2,000 credit for the first, second, and third prizes, respectively.

