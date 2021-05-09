Five charged following gun seizure during traffic stop

Detectives from the Spanish Town Police on Saturday charged five persons following the seizure of an illegal gun along Old Harbour Road, Spanish Town in St Catherine.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition are 25-year-old Azikiwe Osbourne of Quarry Drive, Bridgeport, Portmore, St Catherine, 20-year Oqueel Junior Lee, a security guard of Reids Pen, Greater Portmore in St Catherine, Shanice Cephas-Baker, 26, a customer service representative, 19-year-old Janelle Anderson, and 18-year-old Aliyah Cunningham, a store clerk, all of Featherbed Lane, Spanish Town, also in the parish.

The police report that about 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7 a team was on patrol when they observed a motor vehicle driving in a reckless manner and intercepted it.

The driver complied and the vehicle and the occupants were searched.

According to the police, a Smith and Wesson nine millimetre pistol along with a magazine containing four 9mm cartridges was found under the rear passenger seat of the vehicle.

The occupants were subsequently arrested and jointly charged on Saturday.

Their court date is being finalised.

