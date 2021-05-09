Three more COVID-19 fatalities, 120 new infections

Jamaica has recorded three more COVID-19 fatalities, increasing the tally to 806.

Those who died on Saturday are an 85-year-old man from St Catherine a 69-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew and a 60-year-old man from St Catherine.

Meanwhile, there were 120 new cases with ages ranging from one to 95 years, pushing the total to 46,708 with 23,291 being active.

Of the new cases, 66 are women and 54 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew dominate the new cases with 25 being recorded, followed by St Catherine with 24 and then St Ann with 22.

A total of 1,739 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 9.8%.

In the meantime, there were 120 more recoveries, increasing the total to 22,268.

Some 189 persons are in hospital with seven being moderately ill and 17 critically ill.

Three persons are in government quarantine, while 22,775 are at home.

