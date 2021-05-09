Woman chopped to death in Trelawny, boyfriend arrested

An elderly Trelawny man who allegedly chopped to death his girlfriend in Clark's Town in the parish is in police custody.

The 62-year-old man has reportedly indicated that he attacked the mother of his eight-year-old son out of jealously as he believes that she has been unfaithful in the relationship.

The attack reportedly happened between late Saturday night and early this morning.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Nickeisha Keeling, a construction worker from the community of Parnassus in Clark's Town.

Following the alleged attack, the man reportedly walked from his house to the nearby Clark's Town police station where he reportedly told investigators what happened.

The scene was processed and Keeling was later transported to the Falmouth Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The accused was taken arrested.

- Hopeton Bucknor

