Illegal gun seized in St Elizabeth, man arrested

The Black River Police have arrested a man in connection with the seizure of a handgun during an operation in Williamsfield district, St Elizabeth this morning.

It is reported that about 2:45 a.m., a police team searched a premises and found a Taurus nine millimetre pistol fitted with a magazine containing eleven 9mm cartridges under a pillow.

The man was taken into custody.

