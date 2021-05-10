Man charged for fatal shooting, beheading in St Andrew

The police have charged a man in connection with the shooting deaths and beheading of two men on Courburn Lane in St Andrew.

Twenty-three-year-old Roger Smith has been charged with two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

The police say following intensive investigations, Smith was arrested in Trelawny during an operation on Thursday, May 6.

He was subsequently charged after a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised

The incident happened on Friday, October 16, 2020.

The police report that about 5:00 p.m., 32-year-old Mark Wellington, otherwise called 'Blackie', of Maxfield Avenue and 18-year-old Leonard Hendricks, alias 'Plattie', of Kew Lane, both in Kingston 12, were seated in a Toyota Probox motor car when Smith along with other armed men approached and opened gunfire hitting them.

Their heads were then severed.

