St Ann man charged over stone-throwing incident

The police in St Ann have arrested and charged 28-year-old Romaine Witter of Pedro River in the parish with wounding with intent following an incident in his community on Saturday.

The police report that about 7:50 a.m., Witter and the complainant had a disagreement during which Witter threw a stone hitting the complainant on his head.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was treated and admitted in serious condition.

Witter was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

