Three more COVID-19 deaths, 74 new cases

Jamaica on Sunday recorded three COVID-19 fatalities, increasing the tally to 809.

The deceased are a 66-year-old woman from St Catherine, a 72-year-old female from St Mary, and a 24-year-old woman from St Catherine.

One more death is under investigation, moving that figure to 133.

Meanwhile, there were 74 new cases with ages ranging from 53 days to 87 years, pushing the total to 46,782 with 23,234 being active.

Of the new cases, 48 are women and 26 are men.

St Catherine dominates the new infections with 16 cases being recorded, with St James and Trelawny each recording nine cases.

A total of 1,955 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 7.4%.

In the meantime, there were 127 more recoveries, increasing the total to 22,395.

Some 178 persons are in hospital with seven being moderately ill and 15 critically ill.

Eight persons are in government quarantine, while 21,268 are at home.

