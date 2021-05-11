Brothers arrested following gun seizure in St Catherine

Two brothers were arrested on Monday night following the seizure of a firearm in Thetford district, Old Harbour, St Catherine.

The police report that about 9:20 p.m., a team was on patrol in the area when they observed two men walking along the roadway.

The men were reportedly acting in a manner that aroused the cops' suspicion.

The men were accosted and searched.

According to the police, one of them was found in possession of a Para Ordnance P12 .45 pistol with an empty magazine affixed.

They were arrested.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

