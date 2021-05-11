Dry spell impacting water to several St Thomas, St Andrew communities

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that several of its facilities in St Thomas and rural St Andrew are being impacted by dry conditions which it says is affecting water supply to customers.

The NWC says the systems are operating below 20% of their production output as a result of declining surface water inflows caused by the present dry spell.

The commission says this has severely impacted its ability to distribute piped water to a number of customers who are either experiencing intermittent supply, reduced pressures, or no water.

Impacted areas are:

In St Thomas - Airy Castle, Grossett, Spring Top, Nickle Hill, Bath, Mt. Mansfield, Ginger Hall, Davis Mountain, Font Hill, Industry Hill, Beckford Town, Johns Town, Spring Garden, Middleton, Stony Gut, Stanton, Ward River, Needham Pen and environs, Somerset, Danvers Pen, Trinityville, Coley, Anglican Lane, Easington, Norris, Red Hills, Raywood, Windsor Castle, Logwood, Mount Pelier Housing Scheme, Newland, Pamphret, Pondside, Lowden Hill , Mount Stewart, Curry Hill, Wilmington, and Brooksland.

Rural St Andrew - Allman Hill, Rock Hall, Coopers Hill, Castle James, Padmore, Swain Spring, Marverly Mountain, Burntside, Burntside Valley, Top section of Sterling Castle, Paradise Road, Settlement Road, Salisbury Plain, Red Ground, Belboa, Cavaliers, Unity, Fern Hill, Pigeon Valley, Grant Hill, Goulbourne, Claypole Road, Lawrence Tavern, Burnt Shop, Unity, Top and Bottom Track, Red Light, Irish Town, Industry, Village, Cottage Hill, Wiltshire, Cornfield, Hart Hill, Gayle Mountain, Bermuda Mountain, Jackfruit Tree, Rodney Pen, Cameron Hill, Enfield, and Ellierslie Way.

The utility company says it has implemented measures to mitigate the impact of the dry spell to its customers.

These include valve regulations, supply from alternate sources where possible, rebuilding of storage levels, and providing trucked water.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.