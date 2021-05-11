Five new COVID-19 deaths, 39 more cases

A 17-year-old girl is among five new COVID-19 deaths recorded on Monday, pushing the tally to 814.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness indicated that her death was previously under investigation.

The other deceased are a 78-year-old male whose death was previously under investigation, a 60-year-old male and a 75-year-old male, all from Trelawny, and a 62-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew.

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 122.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 131.

Meanwhile, there were 39 new cases with ages ranging from one to 88 years, pushing the total to 46,821 with 23,147 being active.

Of the new cases, 23 are women and 16 are men.

St Ann accounts for most of the new infections with 10, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with nine and Westmoreland with seven.

A total of 1,793 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 3.3%.

In the meantime, there were 122 more recoveries, increasing the total to 22,517.

Some 172 persons are in hospital with seven being moderately ill and 12 critically ill.

Thirteen persons are in government quarantine, while 22,919 are at home.

