Growth & Jobs | COVID-19 presents an opportunity for businesses to rebuild and improve - JN Group executive

ADITI DHIMAN, executive, The Jamaica National Group Loyalty Programmes, said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a crisis that presents an opportunity for businesses to improve the way business is done as well as to rebuild and improve the lives of vulnerable citizens.

Dhiman made the suggestions while addressing the JN Rewards Refresher Training Webinar, which was held recently for its JN Rewards partners.

“As business persons, I’m sure that the pandemic has affected your normal way of operations. However, it also provides an opportunity for you to critically examine whether your operations could be more efficient, and it also prods you to be stronger and resilient,” she said.

The Jamaica National Group executive pointed out that recovery or rebuilding requires more than just a business as usual approach, noting that a two-pronged approach which includes a balancing act between transitioning safely into a new working world and taking steps to engage in the transformation of working conditions as well as practices that COVID-19 has unleashed would be required.

“As we move from this crisis and rebuild, we need to be ready to adapt to changing customer attitudes and needs, creating new and responsive digital customer journeys, and taking the right steps to ensure transparency moving forward,” she said.

Dhiman said that The Jamaica National Group stands ready to support businesses in this recovery process through its member companies such as JN Bank and JN Small Business Loans, which have structured a comprehensive response programme to support its members, customers, businesses, and communities during this period, to overcome the challenges now before us.

Joyett Crimarco, assistant manager, customer experience at JN Bank, who also presented at the webinar, went through customer-service tips and solutions with the group. She stressed that poor customer service could break a business and highlighted the importance of creating memorable first impressions. Crimarco also shared that customers today are far more informed than in previous years. She asked the group to aim to SCORE.

“Let us aim to ‘SCORE’. The ‘S’ represents sincere listening. Pay attention to what your customers have to say. Listen to learn and understand. Practise ‘care’ and empathise with your customers. The ‘O’ signifies opening doors with the right question, and when we ask the right questions, doors will be opened,” she pointed out.

In addition, Cirmarco said that the “R” is important to be able to resolve customers’queries, and if queries cannot be resolved, recommendations are offered to the customer to resolve the queries. The ‘E’ represents effectively ending the interactions on a positive note.

Debbie-Ann Davis, partnership and loyalty manager at The Jamaica National Group, who presented on the JN Rewards Programme, said that reward programmes help to increase customer confidence and their purchasing powers.

“The JN Rewards Programme has been empowering members of The Jamaica National Group to ‘find a way’ to expand their purchasing power. With the use of a JN-branded debit, credit, money transfer, or retirement card, members have been accessing discounts on items and services purchased from participating merchants in the programme,” she said.

The discount is also available for cash purchases on presentation of any of the cards. And the categories of products and services covered by the programme include hotel and travel, beauty and spa, health and fitness, automotive, and home and garden supplies. The programme, which was formally known as the JN Discount Merchant Programme, has been in existence for more than 10 years.