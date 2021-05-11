High turbidity impacting NWC plant in St James

The National Water Commission (NWC) says it is monitoring the inflow of water at its Cambridge Treatment Plant in St James, which is currently being impacted by high levels of turbidity.

As a result, the NWC says the plant is operating at 30 % capacity.

Customers will experience low pressure, intermittent supply, and no water conditions

The affected NWC service areas are Bickersteth, Seven Rivers, Richmond Hill, Shortwood, Cambridge, Ducketts, Grange, Bethel Town, Argyle Mountain, Greenwich, Retrieve, and Lambs River.

Operations at the plant will resume as soon as the turbidity subsides.

