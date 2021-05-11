Immigration Corner | What are my chances?

Dear Miss Powell,

I have been a manager with a security company for over seven years. I have been contemplating migrating to Canada about two years now with my wife and son. What are my chances of getting through? What is the fastest way to get through? Is Canada still accepting applications? I want some help, but with all the scamming I don’t know who to trust. Any help you can give would be appreciated.

A.B.

Dear AB,

Canada is still accepting applications from individuals worldwide via their website for the various immigration programmes. It is a wise move to apply now, as the government has been focusing on increasing the number of applications that it accepts over the next few months, to stay on target with it immigration goals for this year.

Individuals, from time to time, ask what their chances are in being granted permanent residence in Canada. While I would love to help as many people as possible, I need more information than what you have provided here.

There is a free assessment available to find out if you qualify, and you may book a consultation to help establish a more detailed immigration plan for you and your family.

EXPRESS ENTRY SYSTEM

Since you asked about the fastest way to come to Canada, I will tell you about the Express Entry System. It is an electronic method by which the government of Canada manages economic programmes such as Federal Skilled Worker Programme, Federal Skilled Trade Programme, the Canadian Experience Class, and some Provincial Nominee Programmes.

Individuals that apply via this system are placed in a pool of possible candidates, based on answering questions, to demonstrate that they have the minimum criteria set by Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the department responsible for the various immigration programmes in Canada.

A Comprehensive Ranking Score is given to each person accepted into the pool, and they are given a rank among the other applicants. This score is based on core human capital factors, accompanying spouse or common-law partner factors, skill transferability, family ties to Canada, plus other things such as a provincial nomination and having qualifying job offer.

An individual’s rank in the pool of candidates will determine if they are selected whenever IRCC conducts a draw or selection of persons and are invited to apply for permanent residence. This simply means that individuals will need to ensure that their scores are among the highest ranking in the pool.

FEDERAL SKILLED WORKER PROGRAMME

Individuals who are at the supervisory or managerial position in an organisation such as security firms, insurance, and banking institutions, usually fall under the category of federal skilled worker. Other individuals who may qualify under the Federal Skilled Worker Programme are teachers, secretaries, paralegals, communications specialists, computer technicians and administrative assistants, to name a few. These persons will need to have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree to be successful under this Express Entry System.

Your application will be assessed based on information about you and your wife, such as your age, education, work experience, whether you have a valid job offer, English and/or French language skills and adaptability, or factors that demonstrate that you can do well in Canada.

The above factors are part of a ‘100-point grid’ used by the IRCC to assess an individual’s eligibility under the Federal Skilled Worker Programme. The minimum pass mark for a federal skilled worker is 67 points. You must be able to score 67 and above, to be admitted into the express entry pool of candidates eligible for consideration for permanent residence.

WHO CAN REPRESENT YOU?

Many individuals find it challenging to deal with the immigration application and need the support of a qualified professional, especially during these challenging times. An experienced immigration lawyer who is a member of a Canadian Law Society can help you understand the procedures and how to ensure that you are one of the highest-ranking individuals in the pool. An authorised and experienced lawyer can help to ensure an accurate and qualifying application is submitted. The IRCC will only accept applications from an authorised representative. It is therefore your duty to check the law society’s website to ensure that you are choosing a legitimate lawyer to represent you.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator, and notary public who is an authorised immigration lawyer with offices located in Ottawa, Ontario.