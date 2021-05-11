Trelawny man charged for allegedly chopping common-law wife to death

The Trelawny Police have charged 62-year-old Stenneth Wilson, otherwise called 'Uncle', with the murder of his common-law wife Nickeisha Keeling.

Keeling, 29, was chopped to death at their house in Clark's Town in the parish on Saturday.

The police report that about 11:30 p.m., Wilson and Keeling, otherwise called 'Gal Gal', got into an argument.

The argument reportedly escalated into a fight, during which Wilson allegedly used a knife and a machete to inflict several wounds to the woman's body.

Wilson then turned himself in to the police and was charged after he allegedly confessed.

His court date is being finalised.

