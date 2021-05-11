Westmoreland man charged over fatal gun attack

A Westmoreland man has been charged in relation to the April gun attack on 50-year-old Burchell Mandison in the parish.

Alando Clarke, 33, otherwise called 'Rat', of Baggy Road in Whithorn, was on Monday charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm on Monday after being interviewed.

His court date is being finalised.

The police say Clarke, who was on the run following the incident, was captured in Kingston on Friday, May 7.

The police had reported that Mandison, who is from Heavy Sand in Westmoreland, was reportedly at home about 9:30 p.m. when Clarke and another man attacked him and shot him several times.

Mandison was assisted by the police to hospital where he was treated and admitted in serious condition.

He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, April 18.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.