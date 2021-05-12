E-10 87 up $2.21, E-10 90 hiked by $3.06 and diesel up $2.08

Gas prices are to go up on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will move up by $2.21 to sell for $147.55 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $151.23 following an increase of $3.06.

Automotive diesel oil will go up by $2.08 per litre to sell for $136.18.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $143.59 per litre following an increase of $3.06.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $2.45 to sell for $113.41.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will down by $2.47 to sell for $54.23, while butane will move up by $1.10 to sell for $58.93 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.