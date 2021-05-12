Six additional COVID-19 deaths, 101 new cases

Jamaica has recorded six more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 820.

Those who have died are:

A 79-year-old woman from Westmoreland

A 63-year-old man from Portland

A 52-year-old female from St. James

A 76-year-old female from St. James

A 98-year-old male from Westmoreland

A 102-year-old woman from Westmoreland

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 123.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 132.

Meanwhile, there were 101 new cases with ages ranging from six months to 88 years, pushing the total to 46,922 with 23,121 being active.

Of the new cases, 51 are women and 50 are men.

St Catherine dominates the new cases with 30 being recorded, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 15.

The country's positivity rate stands at 12.8%.

In the meantime, there were 119 more recoveries, increasing the total to 22,636.

Some 175 persons are in hospital with five being moderately ill and 14 critically ill.

Sixteen persons are in government quarantine, while 24,018 are at home.

