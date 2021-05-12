St Catherine farmer gets prison time for gun and ammunition possession

A St Catherine cattle farmer who pleaded guilty to illegal possession of firearm and ammunition was yesterday sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Derron Brown, 30, who is from Riversdale, was sentenced to three years and six months on each of two counts of illegal possession of firearm and one year for illegal possession of ammunition.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Brown has been in custody since he was arrested by cops at the Riversdale Police Station on October 9 last year.

The police had reported that he was seen walking by the police station with a bag and cops stopped him and conducted a search.

A gun was found in the bag.

The police say investigators subsequently visited Brown's house and found another weapon, which was defective.

He was later charged.

The cattle farmer had indicated that the guns were for the sole purpose of protecting his farm from thieves.

Documents before the court indicated that Brown became despondent after his animals were repeatedly stolen from his farm.

He had made several reports to the police about the theft of his livestock.

The theft resulted in great financial loss for him and he only obtained the weapons to protect his property.

The documents further indicated that Brown had no intention of using the weapons for any other purpose.

On March 22, Brown pleaded guilty in the Gun Court to two counts of illegal possession of firearm and one count of illegal possession of ammunition.

Attorney-at-law Courtney Foster, who represented the farmer, led evidence from character witnesses who spoke to Brown's industrious and kind nature.

Brown is the father of three children and had no previous conviction.

