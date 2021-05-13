14 new COVID-19 deaths, 98 additional cases

Jamaica has recorded 14 more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 834.

Those who died on Wednesday are:

* A 72-year-old man from St Thomas whose death was under investigation

* A 73-year-old male from St Thomas whose death was under investigation

* A 91-year-old male from St Thomas

* A 66-year-old man from Trelawny whose death was under investigation

* A 42-year-old man from Trelawny whose death was under investigation

* An 81-year-old male from Trelawny whose death was under investigation

* A 66-year-old male from Trelawny

* A 61-year-old male from Trelawny

* A 39-year-old woman from Trelawny

* An 88-year-old male from Trelawny

* A 69-year-old man from Trelawny

* A 56-year-old woman from St Ann

* A 91-year-old man from St Ann

* An 83-year-old female from St Mary

Meanwhile, there were 98 new cases with ages ranging from four days to 89 years, pushing the total to 47,020 with 23,085 being active.

Of the new cases, 47 are women and 51 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew dominate the new cases with 30 being recorded, followed by St Catherine with 22 and then St James with 16.

The country's positivity rate stands at 12.3%.

A total of 1,408 tests were conducted.

In the meantime, there were 125 new recoveries, increasing the total to 22,761.

Some 164 persons are in hospital with five being moderately ill and 14 critically ill.

Sixteen persons are in government quarantine, while 24,819 are at home.

