$8.3 million ganja bust in Clarendon

The Narcotics Police seized ganja valued at over $8 million in Rocky Point, Clarendon last evening.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The police report that about 6:20 p.m., cops conducted an operation in a section of the mangroves in the area.

During a search, they reportedly found 30 knitted bags containing compressed ganja.

The police say the ganja weighed approximately 1,668 pounds and has an estimated street value of $8,335,330.

They say yesterday's seizure in Clarendon brings the total value of drugs seized by cops since the start of the month to over $11 million.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.