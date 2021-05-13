Body of man found in shallow grave near Kitson Town

Rasbert Turner/Gleaner Writer

Investigators from the St Catherine North Police Division are now probing the discovery of a body believed to be that of Lloyd Grant who has been missing for over more than a month.

The human remains were found in a shallow grave in Byles District near Kitson Town.

It is reported that about 2 p.m. on Thursday, people searching for the missing man stumbled on a shallow grave.

The police were called.

Keith McCook, the councillor for the Red Hills Division was surprised by the development.

However, he said he would await the outcome of the police investigation before further commenting.

