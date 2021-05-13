Corporate Hands | CIBC FirstCaribbean continues the fight against cancer

From left: Nigel Holness, managing director of CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, and Jerome Griffith, human resource manager at the bank, present the CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk For The Cure cheque for $1 million to Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) representatives Elve Passley, administrative assistant; Shullian Brown, fundraising officer; and Michael Leslie, executive director. The money was raised from the bank’s 2020 Walk For The Cure, one of the region’s largest cancer fundraising and education programmes, which has seen over J$23 million donated to the JCS over the past eight years.