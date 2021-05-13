Thu | May 13, 2021

Corporate Hands | General Accident staff members read to students

Published:Thursday | May 13, 2021 | 12:11 AM
General Accident Insurance’s Lisa Hurd is joined by Kerry-Ann Turnbull during the Read Across Jamaica Day activity. Employees of the insurance giant read to students of the Dunrobin Primary School last week Tuesday during a Live Zoom session.
Contributed
