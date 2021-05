T.Geddes Grant, Huggies and the Musson Foundation recently donated a total of 340 cases of diapers, valued at approximately $1.14 million, to three children’s homes across the Corporate Area. Tanisha Morrison, trade relationship manager, T. Geddes Grant, Keisha Bourne, brand trade coordinator, T. Geddes Grant, and Lisa D’Oyen (left), executive director, Musson Foundation made the deliveries.