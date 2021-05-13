Illegal gun, ammunition seized in Rockfort

The police are reporting the seizure of a nine millimetre pistol along with 10 rounds of ammunition in Rockfort, Kingston 2 on Wednesday.

Further, the police also recovered two magazines, two gun holsters, and two masks.

The seizure was made during an operation along D'Aguilar Road.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

