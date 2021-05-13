Trelawny's only fire truck destroyed in bush blaze

The single fire truck in Trelawny was destroyed in a blaze on Thursday afternoon.

There were no injuries.

Acting Assistant Commissioner at the Jamaica Fire Brigade Emeleo Ebanks said the truck was being used to extinguish a bush fire in Georgia near the closed Long Pond Sugar Factory.

It had run out of water while was responding to the bush fire.

Ebanks could not immediately provide further details on the fire.

However, he told The Gleaner that the Jamaica Fire Brigade will be moving hastily to replace the fire unit in Falmouth.

