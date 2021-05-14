Carol Archer appointed to UN agency special advisory body

Professor Carol Archer has been appointed to serve as a member of the acclaimed Special Advisory Group Enterprise (SAGE) to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat)

The appointment was made by Under-Secretary-General and UN-Habitat Executive Director of Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

UN-Habitat is the agency mandated by the UN General Assembly to promote socially and environmentally sustainable towns and cities with the vision of improving the quality of life for all in an urbanising world.

Archer is a professor of urban planning and public policy at the University of Technology, Jamaica.

She has more than 25 years of experience in management, education, training, and research.

Archer holds a Ph.D. and M. Phil. in Political Science from the City University of New York, Graduate Center, specialising in urban politics, public policy, housing and community development.

She also holds a Masters of Arts in Geography, in Urban and Regional Planning and in Latin American and Caribbean Studies all from the State University of New York at Albany.

Her undergraduate degrees are in Geography and Latin American and Caribbean Studies from the State University of New York at Binghamton.

The role of SAGE is extremely important in advising UN-Habitat on effective engagement of stakeholders to support implementation of the urban dimensions of the sustainable development agenda.

This year, SAGE is focusing on five main areas of engagement: policy, programmes, monitoring implementation of global commitments, resource mobilisation, and advocacy.

The group is also developing a roadmap to promote partnerships for sustainable urban development in key events this year such as UN-Habitat's Committee of Permanent Representatives' mid-term review of the organisation's strategic plan, the High-Level Political Forum, COP 26 and Urban October, as well the High-Level Meeting on the New Urban Agenda and 11th session of the World Urban Forum in 2022.

The group is composed of 16 members serving in their personal capacity and reflecting geographical and gender balance, professional expertise, and proven experience in one or more aspects of sustainable urban development and in coordination of multi-stakeholder engagement.

Every two years, eight new members are selected to succeed SAGE members due for rotation.

