Corrections department to resume accepting care packages

The Department of Correctional Services is to resume accepting care packages for inmates and wards through appointments starting on May 25.

In light of the COVID-19 protocols, the public is being advised to obtain approval from the correctional facilities where relatives and friends are housed before attempting to deliver care packages.

Relatives seeking to schedule appointments may do so via the contact numbers listed on the department's website at.dcs.gov.jm

All packages must contain general care items only.

Food items will not be accepted.

