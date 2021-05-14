Allison Richards took an interest in hair adornments for little girls when her princess, Malia, was born in 2012. The excited mommy found it difficult to source hair accessories that suited her taste. So when a relative of hers gave her the brilliant idea to start making them for her daughter, she ran with it and subsequently made every princess’ dream come true by creating MaliBrands Ja. It helped that she had a love for crafting as well. The new company facilitated this fusion.

Malibrands Ja carries a wide variety of hair bows and other products like personalised tutu sets, caps, hair bow holders, mugs, and T-shirts for children. The hair bows are 100 per cent local and all handmade and are available in different designs and colours. The personalised product, she said, is great for birthdays, gifts, parties, and photoshoots. “Our products are well-liked because of the creativity, variety, and styles offered. We pride ourselves in creating an inclusive, feel-good brand, and we believe our clients identify and embrace this,” she told Living.

Since opening her business, she has been impressed by the support. While obstacles have presented themselves in many forms, she has remained true to her passion and her brand, exercising a strong belief system as well as resilience. “We have rebranded and have been heavily invested in product development. Those, I believe, have increased our visibility and reception both locally and internationally.”

With her products currently in stores at Carby’s and MegaMart Waterloo, Richards hopes to expand sales in the United States and to the European market. “We have also diversified our product line, offering craft, décor, and personalised items via our sister company, MaliCrafts Ja.”

For more information, follow Malibrands on Instagram, @malibrandsja.

krysta.anderson@gleanerjm.com